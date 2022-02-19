.

…you have to be sure of names you saw in your revelation – Usulor

Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi state chapter, Chief Chris Usulor has tackled the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele over what he described as a wrong prophecy bordering on his Governorship ambition.

Usulor, a third-term lawmaker, representing Ezza South constituency of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, declared his interest to run for the governorship position in the 2023 general election.

Reacting to a comment credited to Primate Elijah Ayodele, wherein he (Ayodele) was quoted to have allegedly prophesied that Usulor and three (3) other governorship aspirants in Ebonyi would not make it in 2023, Usulor tasked the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Ayodele, to be sure of the names he saw in his revelation as he rejected being among those listed by the Spiritual leader.

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Ayodele had in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, stated that the politicians mentioned should not waste money on electioneering campaigns because God has not anointed them to lead the state.

According to Ayodele: “some politicians who will not be Governors of their states in 2023, despite having ambitions to succeed their Governors.

“In Ebonyi state, PDP’s Engr Fidelis Nwakwo, Mr Chris Uzulor, and APC’s Edward Nkwoagu were listed as politicians who won’t become Governor in the state in 2023” the statement noted.

Responding, Usulor in a statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to Primate Ayodele’s prophecy. The name of our candidate is Hon. Chris Usulor and not Uzulor as Primate Ayodele saw in his prophecy.

“When God ministers to his true and chosen prophets, the prophecy is always clear without any ambiguity or confusion and God is not a God of an attention seeker.

“True men of God are judged and respected by their past proven prophetic records. Hon. Chris Usulor candidacy is divine as exemplified by the number of respected clergymen that are supporting him, coupled with overwhelming support by the people of Ebonyi state.

“The second commandment states” thou shall not take the name of the Lord in vain” and the 9th commandment says” thou shall not bear false witness against your neighbour.

“Hon. Chris Usulor is ready and focused to answer the clarion call of Ebonyi people who are aiding him to lead them as their Governor come 2023.

“We advise Primate Ayodele not to fall, a victim of desperate political contenders in the state, that might have offered him money knowing full well, they don’t stand any chance with Hon. Chris Usulor” the statement noted.

