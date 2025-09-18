ALP responds to Primate Ayodele’s comments on Tinubu, APC

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress League of Professionals (ALP) has responded to recent remarks made by the Primate of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Prophet Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, concerning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued by ALP National Coordinator, Comrade Marlin Daniel, the group emphasized the importance of allowing elected officials to carry out their constitutional responsibilities without interference.

The statement highlighted that decisions on fiscal policy, foreign loans, and security matters are the prerogative of government authorities and should be guided by legal frameworks and national policies. It also noted that ongoing efforts within the APC focus on uniting party members and preparing strategically for the 2027 general elections.

ALP encouraged Nigerians to continue supporting the party and its leadership in advancing national development goals, describing the upcoming period as a time for constructive engagement and collective progress.