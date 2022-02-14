The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

This is contained in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on Monday, in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were arrested at Soka area of Ibadan, over alleged internet-related fraud activities.

Among those arrested was a suspect who introduced himself as an aide to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested following verified intelligence on their alleged cybercrime activities.

He said the suspects had admitted that they were involved in internet fraud activities.

Uwujaren said that an identity card recovered from one of the suspects introduced him as a personal assistant on media matters to Gov. Seyi Makinde.

He said that among the items recovered from the suspects included seven exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones and other incriminating documents.

Uwujaren added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria