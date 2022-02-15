…As monarchs, CAN, politicians, others support bill passage

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

A bill for the prohibition of all-night wake in Bomadi Local Government area of Delta State is set to be passed into law by the Bomadi Legislative Assembly with traditional rulers, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, community leaders and politicians backing its passage.

The decision was reached, Tuesday, at a public hearing organized by the Bomadi legislative arm held at Bomadi, titled “Prohibition of All-night Wake in Bomadi Local Government Area with all communities represented.

It could be recalled that a similar bill was passed into law by the legislative arm of Burutu Local Government Area, last year, banning all-night wake in the council area.

Chairman of Bomadi Council Area, Mr. William Angadi, in his contributions, said: it’s enough, the stress, pains and traumatizing effects arising from all-night wake are enough and I plead with all Bomadians to support the bill”.

Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Most. Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, speaking on behalf of CAN, described the bill as a welcome development and thanked the legislative and executive arms for working together for the well-being of the council area.

The traditional council of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom and the executive council of Akugbene community, in a paper presented applauded the decision, saying “thanks to the heads that have done this thinking”.

Others who spoke and supported the move include Kerebiri-Mein council of chiefs, community leaders, political leaders, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigeria Police/DSS and youth bodies, saying that all-night wake and its attendant problems of cultism, robbery, theft and road accidents had risen to a crescendo and should be stopped.

However, the bill stipulates that burial committees would be appointed in every community and offenders are liable to pay the sum of one million, five hundred thousand naira only to the burial committee, who in turn would disburse the money to various beneficiaries as stated.

After rigorous deliberations on various clauses of the bill, leader of Bomadi Legislative Assembly, Hon. Nicholas A. Okpai, thanked representatives for their contributions and firm support, stressing that the bill would to be passed into law by the end of March, 2023.