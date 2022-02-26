Agom Jarigbe

By Ike Uchechukwu, Ogoja

There has been a serious twist of events in the ongoing bye-elections of Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency following sporadic gunshots shortly after votes were counted and results announced at various polling Units and Registration Area centre, RAC in Mbube West, and other parts of Ogoja LGA of Cross River state

Vanguard observed that hooded, heavily armed security operatives marked and unmarked SUVs numbering 10 were shooting sporadically on their way out of Mbube West II.

The Senator representing Northern senatorial district of Cross River, Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe also escaped death by the whisker at Ogoja as the same armed men shot some vehicles in his convoy.

The gun-wielding operatives caused trepidation at the popular Ndok junction as they drove in a fierce manner in about 10 vehicles including a coaster bus, Hilux, Sports Utility vehicle scaring residents of Ogoja.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the incident happened along Abakpa axis of Ogoja when the gunmen were said to be returning from Mbube West where they had gone to scuttle election results.

Sen. Jarigbe’s line could not be reached for comments, but one of his aides, who spoke under condition of anonymity confirmed that the convoy of his boss was indeed attacked.

“I can tell you for free, it is true that my boss convoy was shot and he narrowly escaped death.

“Our saving grace was the security men on our team who quickly moved in and whisked him away, it would have been a different story entirely, for now, we do not know his whereabouts,” the aide said.

Findings by Vanguard revealed that the armed men had gone round Ogoja local government area between the hours of 6:00pm and 8:30pm and carted away results sheets from 16 polling units from some INEC ad hoc staff.

Impeccable sources close to INEC office disclosed that some of the ad hoc staff were proactive as they secured some of the results using analogue methods discreetly.

As at 10:45 pm, collation was yet to start at INEC’s office in Ogoja as Adhoc staff including corps members were seen eating, while others were still submitting results from their units.

Vanguard News Nigeria