appreciates Gov Ayade, other leaders

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE newly inaugurated Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Cross River State chapter, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, yesterday, assured party faithful of transparency, accountability, integrity, inclusiveness, and due process in steering the wheels of the party.

Eba gave the assurance while appreciating the God Almighty, Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, critical stakeholders and leaders of the party in the State for his successful emergency and inauguration in a ‘Thank You Message’ via his Facebook page.

Eba commended them during a reception organised in his honour in Abuja.

According to him in the message, there will be free, fearless, fair, and firm. leadership in running affairs of the party.

The ‘Thank You Message’ reads in part, “To God alone be all the glory amen. Special appreciation to H. E. Sen. Prof Ben Ayade for the discovery, training and projecting me to the world.

“Special thanks to my parents for bringing me to the world and moulding me to be hardworking, humble and honest.

“Great love and respect to my wife Cecilia Ogar, my children Faith, Hope and Love Ogar, my brothers, sisters and friends for all the sacrifices made.

“To my colleagues in APC Excos at the state, zonal, LGA, ward, polling unit level, I could not have prayed for a better team, you are the best.

“To the entire APC family, serving and former National Assembly Members, Chief of staff, SSG, LGA Chairmen, State House of Assembly members, commissioners, senior special advisers, special advisers, DGs, GMs, chairmen and members of boards, SSAs, SAs , PAs and our good friends outside our party, I thank you for your presence, support, gifts, etc. I am eternally indebted to you all.

"We will be free, fearless, fair and firm in all we do and that all aggrieved members are advised and encouraged to approach us instead of courts for amicable resolution of dispute as litigation is not justiciable in internal affairs of any political party."

However, speaking ahead of the Ogoja/Yala and Akpabuyo State Constituency bye elections as well the general election in 2023, the State Chairman tasked members of the party and said these elections are a must win and must be done.

He said, “Our task to win Ogoja / Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency bye elections and win 2023 elections is a task that must be done.

“Widespread consultation and inclusion of all members in major decisions of the party will be our focus.

“We will be free, fearless, fair and firm in all we do. Transparency, accountability, integrity and due process will guide our actions.”