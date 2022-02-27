By Femi Aribisala

I told God in Lagos that I needed a car. He told someone in Port Harcourt to send me his car. The Lord told him: “Femi Aribisala needs your car in Lagos. I want you to send it to him.”

That is how I became the owner of a Toyota Rav 4.

Nevertheless, when someone asked me, I maintained that a car is not a blessing of God. That is not a contradiction. That is wisdom.

Solomon says: “The blessing of the Lord makes one rich, and He adds no sorrow with it.” (Proverbs 10:22). A car can add sorrow. It can be stolen. It can have an accident. It can kill you.

I asked God to give someone a car. He did so within a week. Nevertheless, I say a car is an abomination to God. That is not a contradiction. It is wisdom from God.

Jesus says: “What is highly esteemed among men is an abomination in the sight of God.” (Luke 16:15). A car is highly esteemed among men.

God says: “Sing, O barren, you who have not borne! Break forth into singing, and cry aloud, you who have not labored with child!” (Isaiah 54:1).

Nevertheless, when a barren woman comes to see me, I pray for her to bear a child. That is not a contradiction, that is wisdom from God.

The same bible says: “No one shall suffer miscarriage or be barren in your land.” (Exodus 23:26). “Even the barren has borne seven,” says barren Hannah. (1 Samuel 2:5).

God asked me to pray for someone going into politics. He said she should choose a post and I should pray for her to get it. Nevertheless, when a Christian brother asked me if a believer should engage in politics, I said “No!”

“No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please him who enlisted him as a soldier.” (2 Timothy 2:4).

That is not a contradiction. That is wisdom.

I prayed that God would make a man very wealthy. I prayed that He would put N1 billion naira in another’s bank account. Then I conducted a fellowship where I insisted that God is the God of the poor and not of the rich. The gospel of the kingdom of God is for the poor.

That is not a contradiction. That is wisdom from God.

The people rejected the contradictions of Jesus and left His church when He told them to eat His flesh and drink His blood. He did not persuade them to stay and even invited His disciples to leave as well.

Love of God

Jesus appeared to me in a dream as the Lion of the Tribe of Judah. The lion stood in front of me and played with me. He held out His claw and it extended as if by hidden hydraulics. He then used His claw to stroke my eyeball.

The message was clear to me. Like Abraham, God wanted me to know that He is my friend. Although He is a lion, this lion has a contradiction. This lion will not hurt me. Indeed, this lion turns out to be my friend; a naturally unlikely proposition.

Before then, the Lord spoke to me through my own lips. He said, “Femi, Femi, Femi, I have loved you from the foundation of the world.” I compared this with what Jesus told God the Father. He said: “You loved Me before the foundation of the world.” (John 17:24).

So, God loved Jesus BEFORE the foundation of the world. But He loved me FROM the foundation of the world.

He then gave me a scripture that is about Jesus. When I protested that this is about Jesus, God said: “Femi, it is also talking about you.”

“Listen, O coastlands, to Me, and take heed, you peoples from afar! The Lord has called Me from the womb; from the matrix of My mother He has made mention of My name. And He has made My mouth like a sharp sword; in the shadow of His hand He has hidden Me, and made Me a polished shaft; in His quiver He has hidden Me.” “And He said to me, ‘You are My servant, O Israel, in whom I will be glorified.’” (Isaiah 49:1-3).

If you have read any of my books, you will find this scripture at the beginning of every one of them. If you have been to my YouTube Channel, you will find that I quote it in my Introductory Video.

What conclusion can I draw from all this?

Assurance of salvation

Whatever happens, I will end up in heaven. Whatever happens, I will spend eternity with God. Since God says He has loved me from the foundation of the world, I know He cannot stop loving me. For He says: “I am the Lord, I do not change; therefore, you are not consumed, O sons of Jacob.” (Malachi 3:6).

Even if I backslide, God will save me. Even if I deny Him like Peter, Jesus will pray for me that my faith should not fail. He even assured me of this by giving me another scripture:

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10).

If you ever get to Isaiah 41:10 in the bible, you must not read it. That scripture is now my exclusive property. When the Lord gave it to me, I told Him I would never need any other reassurance from Him. Whatever happens, I know He will uphold me with His righteous right hand.

Nevertheless, when I read Romans 8:38-39, I could not receive it.

Paul says: “I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

This scripture obviously agrees with the assurances God has given me. Nevertheless, I disagreed with it. I said: “No! Sin can separate me from the love of God.”

Is that not a big contradiction? No, it is not. It is wisdom from God.

Revelation

God has written some scriptures into our lives. We do not need to read them in the bible, they are already in our hearts.

I asked Martins Hile: “Are there things you discovered you know even though you never learnt them?” Martins was very excited because he knew exactly what I was talking about.

The Holy Spirit cleanses us from all sin by writing scriptures in our hearts. He knew us even when we did not know Him. He has been working in us from the foundation of the world.

“Even Gentiles, who do not have God’s written law, show that they know His law when they instinctively obey it, even without having heard it. They demonstrate that God’s law is written in their hearts, for their own conscience and thoughts either accuse them or tell them they are doing right.” (Romans 2:14-16).

(TO BE CONTINUED).

