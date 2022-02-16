President Muhammadu Buhari

…Yaya-Kolade as Salaries, Wages and Income Commissioner.

By Henry Umoru

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent Confirmation of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Olugbenga Adeyanju, rtd from Ekiti State as Commissioner of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

Buhari in a letter dated 9th February 2022 to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan is requesting that the Senate confirms Mr. Olugbenga Adeyanju, AIG (Rtd) from Ekiti State as Commissioner of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) representing South-West.

According to the letter made available to Journalists in Abuja Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senate, Senator Babajide Omoworare, the President said that the nomination is in conformity with the provision of Section 3 (3) (a) of the Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Act 2000 Cap. C31 Laws of the Federation 2004, which provides that “a retired police officer not below the rank of Commissioner of Police” must be part of the composition of the Anti Corruption Commission.

Omoworare said, “AIG Adeyenju is to replace earlier nominated Dr. Mrs. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade. The President in a previous letter dated 14th September 2021, had requested the upper chamber to confirm Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade alongside four others as Commissioners of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). However, the need to fully comply with the provisions of the extant Act has necessitated the substitution.

“Dr. Mrs. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, an accomplished nurse, pharmacist and physician, was also former Ekiti State Commissioner for Health. She had earlier been successfully screened by the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes but in view of the substitution, she has now been appointed by the President as a Full-time Commissioner (compensation) in the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Act establishing the said Commission.”

Vanguard News Nigeria