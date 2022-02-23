By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, administered oath of office to the six newly appointed national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commissioners, INEC.

The brief ceremony which took place at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, was witnessed by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu

The six INEC Commissioners that took the of office are Mallam Mohammed Haruna from Niger State, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu from Delta, Ukaegbu Kenneth Nnamdi from Abia state, Major General A. B Alkali (retd) from Adamawa, Prof. Rhoda Gumus from Bayelsa state and Mr. Sam Olemekun from Ondo state.

Immediately after the ceremony, President Buhari proceeded with the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

Physically present for the FEC were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

The ministers that were present include, Senator Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Festus Keyamo (Minister of State, Labour and Employment), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology Innovation), his state counterpart Mohammed, Rotimi Anaechi (Transportation), Alhaji Lai Mohammed(Information and Culture), Uchechukwu Ogar (State, Mines and Steel Development), Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines and Steel), Minister of Power and his state counterpart Jeddy Agba, Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Clement Agba (Minister of State Budget and National Planning).

The Head of Service Folashade Yemi-Esan and other ministers were attending the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

The council is expected to deliberate on memos emanating from the various Ministers in attendance for approval.

