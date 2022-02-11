President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday mandated his Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to ensure that all Ministers and Heads of agencies include young people with the requisite skills and experience in all Boards and Committees of the Federal Government.

Buhari spoke while playing host to members of the APC National Youth Lobby Group at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said young people’s inclusion in governance would encourage learning and mentoring in government and politics.

President Buhari asked the SGF to submit a report on the inclusion of young people on boards and committees that are yet to be constituted, next month.

He further directed Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff, and the SGF to ensure monthly engagements with the APC Youth Lobby group for better synergy and cross-pollination of ideas and opportunities.

President Buhari urged both senior government officials to explore the establishment of a Committee of young people to form the monitoring and evaluation team of ongoing Federal Government projects across the country.

He stated that the committee would provide feedback which will enable his government to hold public office holders and those given responsibilities to account.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina welcomed the idea of the establishment of a Presidential Committee on Youth in liaison with the youth leader, requesting the SGF and the Chief of Staff to work out the modalities for its operationalization.

Expressing support for the establishment of the Progressive Institute for the party, the President said: ”The party must have an Institute where its ethos, character and mantra are inculcated in our members. I will rely on you to share the concept note for further action.”

While endorsing the 2021 APC Youth Conference Report presented to him, he assured the Group that the recommendations in the report that are within his own remit would be given favourable consideration.

