By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists in Kaduna State have kidnapped 22 locals and injured 4 others on Wednesday at Idon town in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state .

Also, the Kaduna State Police Command said their operatives arrested 2 notorious bandits who amputated their captive, around Sabon-Gaya Village Chikun Local Government, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Tuesday.

However,the Police did not speak on the kidnap of the 22 persons in Kajuru.

According to a local in the affected community, “the criminals came around 12:30 AM on Wednesday when the locals were fast asleep.”

“They shot guns sporadically, breaking doors and windows to force people into the forest.”

“We don’t know how they came but we just hear them shooting, breaking doors and windows. They came at about 12:30 early in the morning.”

A Councilor in Kajuru local government area of the state, Bala Jonathan gave the names of the abducted and injured persons.

According to him, “after the attack, the following people were abducted; Justina Joseph, Mary Joseph, Rejoice Joseph, Stephen Joseph Samson Ladan, Christiana David, Boniface David, Helen Aminu, Mirabel Aminu, Precious Philemon, Nelson Philemon, Christian Philemon.”

“Others are Yosi Gabriel, Stephen Clement, Jinkai Musa, Derrick Obadiah, Daniel David, Paul David, Istifanus Peter, Miracle Matthew, Jesse Charles and Favour Daniel .”

“The four injured persons were David Maigaya, Micah Musa, Josephine Matthew and Marshall Musa.”

The PPRO in Kaduna State,ASP Mohammed Jalige said in a statement that, “On the 15th February, 2022 the Command’s Operatives attached to Toll Gate Division alongside civilian JTF acted on credible intelligence and succeeded in apprehending two notorious kidnappers who are on the wanted list of many security agencies.”

“The criminal elements were apprehended around Sabon Gaya village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna state. The suspects were identified by one of their victim who had his hand amputated by the said criminals while in their captivity on the 8th February 2022. “

“However, preliminary investigation so far reveals the identity of the bandits as (1) Dini Samaila a.k.a yellow 15yrs and (2) Musa Bature. The suspects has since confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities around Sabon Gaya and Kaduna –Abuja road. “

“Meanwhile, effort is currently geared towards recovering their operating logistics as well as a possible arrest of their accomplices to face the full wrath of the law.”

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command is calling on all communities to be partners in ensuring that all security agencies get their maximum cooperation in stemming the activities of these marauding armed bandits.”