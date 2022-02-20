PRESIDENTIAL aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, Sunday, said he was ready to get dirty in order to secure the presidential seat come 2023.

He said this during his consultation with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Olubadan-designate, Oba Lekan Balogun.

his words: “No amount of intimidation can stop me. I am ready to get dirty. I am out to become President of Nigeria. We are at a crossroad.”

Speaking earlier at the Alaafin’s palace, he said: “I cannot embark on a project of such magnitude without seeking for prayers and cooperation of the traditional rulers.

“I am here to inform our fathers of my decision to run for the position of the President of this country in 2023. What I need from our highly referred traditional rulers are their prayers and cooperation.

“Today, by the special grace of God in Yorubaland unlike before we have the Vice-President, the Minister of Works, Interior and Sports but we still need more.”

Responding, Oba Adeyemi, who invoked the spirits of his fore-bearers, said his request has been granted.

He said all the ancestors of Yorubaland would work in his favour and answer his prayers.

He, therefore, asked the 10 Oke-Ogun traditional rulers in attendance at the meeting whether they were in support of his decision, and their response was: “We are fully in support.”

