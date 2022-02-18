Scene of the accident in Anambra, February, 18, 2022.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra said an accident involving seven vehicles at Azia Junction on the Ihiala-Onitsha Road, on Friday, claimed the lives of a male child and a male adult.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident occurred at about noon, and could be attributed to loss of control due to speeding.

“The fatal crash involved an unidentified driver of a Mercedes 911 truck with registration number UWZ556XA, three Toyota Commercial buses with registration numbers JJT07ZI, ENU589 XB and the third was not clear.

“Other vehicles involved were a Nissan bus with registration number

GOD21YM, a Nissan mini truck with registration number ATN787XB and a Suzuki Pick-Up with registration number AKL169XE.

“A total of 63 persons comprising 52 male adults, 10 female adults, and a male child, were involved in the crash.

“FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command rushed the victims to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, where a male adult and a male child were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at the hospital morgue, ” he said.

While condoling with the families of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to ensure they keep to recommended speed limits.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria