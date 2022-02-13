.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Member House of Representatives, Hawul/ Askira Uba Federal Constituency of Borno State and Chairman House Committee on Covid- 19, Hon Dr Haruna Mshelia has commended the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for the ongoing reconstruction of the dilapidated 127 kilometres Biu- Shaffa- Garkida- Gombi road.

The road which was hitherto a nightmare for motorists and communities for over 3 decades, came to limelight when Dr Haruna Mshelia and his colleague who represent Gombi /Hong, Hon Yusuf Buba Yakub made frantic efforts in the last two years, by visiting the Hard working Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, Hon Muktari Betara who represents Biu/Shani/Kwaya Kusar/ Bayo federal Constituency in Borno state.

Mshelia while reacting to the development in an interview with Journalists in Maiduguri, the state capital specifically thanked federal Ministry of Works, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and Rt Hon Betera who played a critical role in making funds available for execution of the project.

The road runs through three Federal Constituencies and two neighboring States of Borno and Adamawa state.

The Lawmaker said, “Rt Hon Betera has been doing wonderfully well to the people of his constituency, Borno and Nigerians as a whole.

“It is unfortunate that an online media while commenting on this issue clearly displayed ignorance in the working of the National Assembly, made erroneous assertions and mischievous claims which are against the ethics of the noble profession of Journalism. As Parliamentarians, our doors are always open to journalists for information before publication.

“Honesty, I am very grateful to the federal government for releasing the funds for the reconstruction of this road. About 16 billion is required to reconstruct the road from Gombi to Biu, and l hope that yearly, sufficient funds will be appropriated and released to maintain the momentum of work.

“Rt Hon Betera whom we call Head Boy has been doing wonderfully well to the people of his constituency, Borno and Nigerians as a whole, myself and my colleague at the lower chamber, Hon Buba will continue to play our role for the project to come to fruition. The online media assertions clearly displayed ignorance in the workings of the National Assembly, and even though we are not going to join issues with those who chose to write unsubstantiated reports in their media platform violating the ethics of the profession.

“I want to therefore use this opportunity to advise the press, especially those who were bent on mischief to desist and always stick to the truth, and nothing but the truth which is one of the ethics of the profession. ” Mshelia stated.

On what he was able to do in the last two and half years, he said, even Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has praised his modest achievements in providing dividends of democracy to people at the grassroots when he paid official tour to his Constituency last year.

“Some of you were in Askira Uba and Hawul when His Excellency, Governor Babaganq Zulum toured my Constituency last year. You were all aware of how he appreciated my little efforts.

“When I came on board to represent my good people at the grassroots, I was able to provide functional KVA Transformers to the people of Hausari Zadawa, Shaffa, Tashan Alade, Mbulatawiwi, Agabura, Gwangzang and Bilatum communities of the Constituency.

“This is in addition to the replacement of 10 poles and re-stringing of the line to Pama, erection and construction of new substation with a new transformer at Chambhan Bulguma village in Askira Uba and the extension of electricity from Kida town to Bolikatau and Gwongwa villages along with two”Transformers, Mshelia said.

He noted that the establishment of a new sub-station with new ones at Chambham Bulguma, Askira, Kida, Bolikatau and Gwongwa have been linked to the National grid.

According to Mshelia, education is the bedrock of society, hence, he has constructed new blocks of classrooms in many communities to improve the standard of education especially at the grassroots.

The completion of two blocks of classrooms each in seven communities of Malang, Hyera, Nyalku, Tashan Gauta, Kwagushar and six classrooms block in Gwandzang among others, according to him, would also promote girl child education and literacy among households.

On empowering youths, the legislator said: ‘We’ve engaged 100 youths in hairdressing and handset repairs with StarterPacksfortheirtrade. ”

He noted that his constituent which predominantly relied on agriculture as means of livelihood procured and distributed six 30 Tone trucks of fertilizer which were distributed free to farmers during the 2020 and 2021 cropping season, even as he said, plans are on the way to provide similar gesture for this year’s farming season.

Being a medical Doctor and Chairman House Committee on COVID 19, Dr Mshelia said, he has provided Covid -19 control and prevention materials to all the General Hospitals and Primary healthcare institutions across the constituency, in addition to the establishment of four National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) centres which are located in Marama, Askira, Uba and Shaffa towns to enhance social distancing and other stresses experienced by his citizenry.

On humanitarian crisis faced by his people affected following Boko Haram atrocities, the lawmaker said, eighteen 30 tone trucks of food and non-food items have been procured and shared to victims in Askira Uba and Hawul communities since 2019 to date, with the distribution of 22 assorted vehicles to cushion the logistic hardships faced by his supporters, in addition to a scholarship offered to 250 students, mostly the vulnerable ones in the constituency.

He also listed Kida, Shaffa, Kwagushar and other communities which benefitted in the robust repairing and drilling of boreholes, in addition to 500 meters Asphalt Road within Azare, the Headquarter of Hawul Local Government Area, 1km road and drainages each in Lassa and Uba, while that in Askira is still ongoing as the Contractor was chased away by Boko Haram Insurgents.

