By Gabriel Olawale, LAGOS

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Mr. Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, has warned those within and outside the party, who want to discredit Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Olabode George, to be mindful of the consequences.

Speaking during a public lecture organised by the PDP-Lagos Youth Democratic League, Shodipe-Dosunmu said: “It’s sickening and sad when a few chest-beating democrats within the fold of Lagos PDP are now the hired hands of the ruling party to churn out unbelievable, cheaply manufactured fables and unsubstantiated stories against the South-West leaders.”

He said that these agents of destabilisation and ruin are ready to bring down the roof when the price is right.

His words: “They are not happy that Governor Seyi Makinde worked seriously and graciously for the reconciliation of Lagos State PDP Elders. It annoys them that our leaders are now fully united, strengthened in will and wisdom to confront the ruling party. “Our concern about leadership today is borne out of the petty virulence of reckless minorities who are unwilling to abide by the peaceful process and are determined to bring us back to the destructive days. This is no longer acceptable.

“In truth, the current campaign of enmity against George and Governor Makinde by well known perennial time-servers is all about envy and the complex of the diminished man. Their campaign of blackmail is also about money. There is no doubt about it.

“The rabble-rousers want to be placated yet again by easy money. They got away within the recent past. They have come again with the same old song. We will not dance to the tune of cheap, dirty blackmail. We are not going to dance to that this time around.”

