By James Ogunnaike

As preparations for 2023 general elections gather momentum, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has visited his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as well as Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

Atiku, who arrived the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at 10.10a.m. went into a private meeting with Obasanjo, which lasted for about one hour.

Speaking with newsmen after the closed door meeting, Atiku said, ‘I came to see my boss’ but remained silent on what was discussed during the meeting.

He called on Nigerian youths to summon enough courage to compete with elders for elective offices in 2023, including the office of the President, saying that seeking to deny the old ones their Constitutional rights to pursue their political ambition is not right.

He hinted that the electoral field is also opened to younger ones to “compete,” however, expressed the confidence that he will still get the party’s ticket to run for the same office in 2023. He said, he was more than capable to become the country’s president come 2023 and fix the country.

Atiku later proceeded to the palace of Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Ake, Abeokuta where he reminisced on his relationship with people of Ogun State and Egbaland in particular.

Atiku, who was silent on his intention to vie for presidency, said he was in the palace to check on the traditional ruler.

Although, Atiku did not disclose his political ambition at the palace but the monarch prayed that God will grant him his heart desires.

