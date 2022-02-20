By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is expected to meet with Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was initially scheduled to hold last Tuesday last week before it was put off shortly before the President traveled to Brussels, Belgium to attend the EU-AU Summit.

It was reliably gathered that the rescheduled meeting with the APC governors which is at the instance of President Buhari is to look at the national convention of the party scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

It was learnt that the date may no longer be feasible as it is less than a week away with no known programme put in place by the party.

The meeting with the President which will be led by the Chairman of the Interim Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni with 20 other APC Governors in attendance will now table another possible date and other logistics for approval by President Buhari.

Sources close to the party hinted that its interim leadership was said to be pushing for the convention to be moved by two weeks to mid March but it will have to seek the approval of President Buhari in his capacity as the National leader of the APC.

The sources said it was the same step Buni-led interim committee took last December when it approached the President to approve the February 26 date which President Buhari gladly did.

The sources who claimed not to be comfortable with the development in the party said the same scenario that played out last time may repeat itself as the President may accede to the extension of the date for the convention being proposed by the party.

Recall that last week Tuesday, some governors actually turned up at the State House for the meeting with the President before they learnt about the postponement of the meeting.

Most of the APC Governors were said to have arrived Abuja Monday for the Tuesday meeting before they heard of the cancellation through the Progressive Governors Forum, which is the umbrella body of APC Governors.

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum ( NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, who was sighted at the Villa earlier on Tuesday left as soon as he knew the meeting had been postponed.

Othe Governors sighted at the Villa included Professor Ben Ayade of Cross River state; Yahaya Bello of Kogi state; Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and Mallam Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State who were said to have used the opportunity of the visit to discuss issues affecting their various states with the President.