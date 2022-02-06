By Nwafor Sunday

Chief Chibunna I .O. Ubawuike is a business man and politician. He is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the ruling political Party in Nigeria.

In this interview with Vanguard, Ubawuike gave reasons he is rooting for the distinguished Senator Tanko Al-Makura as the National Chairman of APC.

Tell us about yourself?

I am Chief Chibunna I .O. Ubawuike. I am a politician and businessman.

Who do you support to become your party’s next chairman?

I support His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura.

What is your relationship with Al-makura?

He is one of our Political Leaders and Statesman, I have been following him since he was a Governor. He turned Nassarawa State to an urban State. He’s detribalized, appointed Igbos into his cabinet and had others as aides. These feats caught my attention and made me develop interest in him. He works his talks. A lover of peace, a believer in one indivisible and prosperous Nigeria and a manager of men and resources. He is the best man for the job. His democratic credentials and experience in party management towers him above all other aspirants to the exalted office of the National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He will instil internal democracy, ensure there’s peace, execute and implement good governance in our party and carry everyone along, from the wards to the National level.

He was a National Youth Leader of the defunct NPN, the Secretary of NRC in old Plateau State, a former Governor for eight years and now a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic. He will not be pushed around by anyone. He is a strong believer in equity, fairplay and justice.

Does that mean that Senator Amodu Sherif and co do not stand a chance?

Yes, they are all qualified. However, Distinguished Senator Umaru Tanko AL-Makura’s antecedents stands him out. He will secure the gains we have made so far, and secure a Prosperous and result oriented future for our party and Nigeria.

He is the best man for the job. The cap fits him perfectly. I have sampled opinions and reached out to our party faithfuls and stakeholders all over Nigeria and the verdict is an AL-Makura Chairmanship of our great party. As it stands now, there’s no contest.

Okay, can we go back, to Sherif?

I don’t want to discuss Sherif.

Sheriff was once, PDP chairman, do you think he doesn’t have all it takes to become the next chairman?

Yes you know it and I don’t want to talk about Sherif. I will only talk about my candidate. Sheriff is a member of our party and he is qualified to be chairman of the party, but senator Al-makura is poles and shoulders ahead of Sherif and others.

Al-makura is the best man for the party. He will not be a leaner on the job, for he possess the pragmatic partisan experience needed to lead a great party like ours, populated by credible men and women of quantity and quality. Our party will experience political Eldorado with him as Chairman. That’s the verdict from our party faithfuls and stakeholders.

If your candidate wins, what will he do different that Buni and others have not done? In fact what do you expect from him?

Thank you very much. He will improve on what has been done, unify our party, the internal problems we have in some states will no longer be there because he is a man of peace. He believes in one Nigeria. He will make sure there is party discipline and peace from the Wards to the National level. Peace and unity will translate to progress and prosperity. This is what he is coming to do.

Are you saying Al-makura is the only person that can take your party to a reasonable height?

He is the only person, amongst all contenders, the best man for the job and the man whom the cap fits perfectly, that’s why his support base cuts across all the six go-political zones, stakeholders and every well meaning members of our party.

Is there any fraudulent case against your candidate?

There is no case of fraud or corruption of any kind against him.

As you are aware, the greatest weapon in politics is propaganda. Vicious propaganda is not in short supply in an octane contest like this. Nothing to be worried about.

Where do you see your party in the next four years from now, if Al-makura emerges as the party leader?

In the next four years from now, our party will maintain being the largest political party in Africa. A party that will give prosperity to Nigeria and Africa at large. A party that will ensure there is unity and progress for Nigeria. Will ensure and promote an egalitarian, libertarian and plural Nigeria, where equity justice and prosperity reigns. We will enjoy what is called democratic cornucopia. That is what you will see in our party in the next four years under an AL-Makura Chairmanship.

What about the major opposition party, PDP?

They will remain in opposition.

Do you still want PDP to be the major opposition party in Nigeria?

They shall remain the opposition party but I don’t want to say major.

What advice do you have for Al-makura?

To keep up the good work he has been doing, keep on ensuring there is peace and prosperity in Nigeria, above all, sustain the gains so far made and secure the future.