.

The 6th edition of the Oil City Advancement Awards was held at the Bon Hotel, Effurun Warri, Delta State. The Advancement Award took place on Friday, the 28th day of January 2022. The award was glamorous and was a huge success.

The Oil City Advancement Award is a unique brand committed to celebrating outstanding individuals and corporate Organisations who have contributed greatly to society. The Award was founded by the chief executive officer of Mayorkings Agency, Amb. Temisan Louis.

Amb. Fidelis Ozuawala who is a patriot, youth leader, pioneer of great value and a pathfinder par excellence and the founder of Waploaded Media was among one of the few selected ECOWAS Youth Ambassadors to win several awards.

Amb. Fidelis Ozuawala was first awarded the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of excellence and integrity (West Africa), the award is awarded to personalities with highly acceptable leadership skills, who demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities in keeping with the ideals of Leadership in the society. He was later awarded a meritorious recognition as an Oil City Peace Ambassador and as an icon of humanitarian support and community development, the award is awarded to the youth leader in any of the communities in the region with a proven track record of exceptional leadership qualities and skills and have record outstanding success in as a result of personal contributions to the communities.

On receiving the award, Amb. Fidelis Ozuawala dedicated the accolades to his close allies who stood by him during his tough times.

“I dedicate this to all the comrades across Nigeria and Africa at large. This is for all of us and it is a call for more responsibilities and efforts both in personal development and for the public good,” he said.

Additionally, he thanked the organisers for finding him worthy of the accolades, while congratulating his fellow recipients.

Amb. Fidelis Ozuawala is the Founder of The Wap Group, the parent company of Waploaded (@waploadedapp), Memes Nigeria & the Waptutors Academy (@thewaptutors) where he has/is currently offering Digital Skills Acquisition and mentorship to individuals and helping them break the shackles of poverty by making money from free/paid skills acquired from the internet.

The 6th edition of the Oil City Advancement Awards was held at the Bon Hotel, Effurun Warri, Delta State. The Advancement Award took place on Friday, the 28th day of January 2022. The award was glamorous and was a huge success.

The Oil City Advancement Award is a unique brand committed to celebrating outstanding individuals and corporate Organisations who have contributed greatly to society. The Award was founded by the chief executive officer of Mayorkings Agency, Amb. Temisan Louis.

Amb. Fidelis Ozuawala who is a patriot, youth leader, pioneer of great value and a pathfinder par excellence and the founder of Waploaded Media was among one of the few selected ECOWAS Youth Ambassadors to win several awards.

Amb. Fidelis Ozuawala was first awarded the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of excellence and integrity (West Africa), the award is awarded to personalities with highly acceptable leadership skills, who demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities in keeping with the ideals of Leadership in the society.

He was later awarded meritorious recognition as an Oil City Peace Ambassador and as an icon of humanitarian support and community development, the award is awarded to the youth leader in any of the communities in the region with a proven track record of exceptional leadership qualities and skills and have record outstanding success in as a result of personal contributions to the communities.

On receiving the award, Amb. Fidelis Ozuawala dedicated the accolades to his close allies who stood by him during his tough times.

“I dedicate this to all the comrades across Nigeria and Africa at large. This is for all of us and it is a call for more responsibilities and efforts both in personal development and for the public good,” he said.

Additionally, he thanked the organisers for finding him worthy of the accolades, while congratulating his fellow recipients.

Amb. Fidelis Ozuawala is the Founder of The Wap Group, the parent company of Waploaded (@waploadedapp), Memes Nigeria & the Waptutors Academy (@thewaptutors) where he has/is currently offering Digital Skills Acquisition and mentorship to individuals and helping them break the shackles of poverty by making money from free/paid skills acquired from the internet.

Amb. Fidelis Ozuawala established the Waploaded Media Enterprises in 2010 and since then, the website has been a sure source for entertainment in Africa and the rest of the world.

Waploaded is known to be Nigerian fastest-growing entertainment platform for showcasing fast-rising artists to music listeners across the Nigerian & African music industry, and helping advertisers reach their target audience with “conversion is a must” as our watchword.

As stated above Fidelis is also the founder of Waptutors Academy. The academy is an impact-focused in-demand skills education platform for individuals who want to learn to work online, build successful careers and live life on their own terms. Waptutors Academy offers its students the ability to study anytime and anywhere. They offer a wide range of online/digital in-demand training courses and they envisioned a lot more for their students.

Fidelis is not just into Digital Technology, he is a Mechanical Engineer as well and has a passion for technology and digital skills. He is a Youth Leader, Advisor, Speaker, Mentor, Father of 2 and is hell-bent on supporting individuals without hope of repayment— a reason for the humanitarian award which came along.