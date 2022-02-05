.

By Dirisu Yakubu & Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has tasked cancer stakeholders to exact more effort in creating awareness of the terminal disease.

She made the call at the “National Flag-off of the Arm our Youths (ArOY) Anti-cancer Health Campaign with the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.”

Aisha who was represented by wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, said it is pertinent to ensure that everything possible is done to reduce the rate of mortality associated with the disease especially breast and cervical cancer.

Arising from this, she declared her support in the fight against cancer, saying that new initiatives are needed to aid cancer campaigns.

“My future assured initiative has been at the forefront of this campaign over the years, creating awareness, screening and making referrals across the country.

“This campaign has reached thousands of members including those in hard-to-reach areas. I intend to do more and partner with more organisations such as Nigerian Cancer Society and OCI foundation until we overcome the negative health outcomes associated with cancer.

“On this note I wish to declare my support in the fight against all forms of cancer. I wish to also use this medium to call on cancer stakeholders to exact more effort in awareness creation amongst our citizens. It is also important to come up with new ideas such as cascading this campaign to Secondary schools,” she stated.

Speaking also, Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, commended the Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora, OCI Foundation for its efforts in collaborating with relevant stakeholders on cancer awareness.

Ibrahim who was represented by the Director, Corp Mobilisation for NYSC, Victoria Ango, said: “It is gratifying to note that the partnership between the OCI Foundation and the NYSC (corps members) for awareness on cancer would not have come at a better time than now. The awareness might, among other things, reduce medical tourism and conserve the hard-earned foreign currency of Nigerians.

“Thus, creating awareness to enable Nigeria prevent or better manage this ailment is quite commendable. The NYSC is far more determined than you can imagine to carry out the awareness to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.”

In his remarks, Founder, OCI Foundation, Chris Ifediora, explained that the ArOY health campaign offers an innovative approach to stemming the scourge of breast and cervical cancer amongst Nigerians.

According to him, the organization is seeking partnership with the First Lady and her non-governmental organisations as well as the current Nigerian legislature to expedite the project with Nigerian senior secondary schools.

“The technological components of the campaign relate to how innovations that the OCI foundation is making available to Nigerians, for free and the first is the CerviBreast App, a free and interactive mobile phone application that will assist in keeping track of breast and cervical cancer screening,” he said.