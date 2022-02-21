By Demola Akinyemi

It was a double jeopardy for civil servants as their promotions, minimum wage were hanging in the balance before the advent of the present administration.

Especially before 2019, salaries of workers were paid in percentages. But Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq did the unthinkable and the unexpected when he approved and implemented the unabridged N30,000 minimum wage for the civil servants of the state early last month.

The gesture, as it was, drew thunderous applause from the stakeholders, who saw through the governor’s action, the demonstration of the depth of love he has for the workers and indeed masses of the state of harmony.

The implication of this is that today, no government worker in the state now earns below N30, 000 per month.

Though haters of the present administration might not see any big deal in the salary increment for workers in the state, but a careful consideration of figures from states’ civil service in North Central and South West shows that earning and spending power of the state’s civil servants have been very low over the years.

For instance, until the recent implementation of the new minimum wage, the civil servants in Kwara were the lowest paid workers across the two geopolitical zones.

“I can say that this administration from inception brought permanent end to salaries being paid on percentages. On the account of salaries being paid on percentages, we have salaries arrears of about three months and 43% dating back to before 2019. We want to plead with His Excellency to further look at our direction and clear the outstanding salaries arrears of about three months and 43%,” explained Prof Shehu Adaramaja, chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

Added to the wage increment is the promotion exercise. Also about the same time, the state governor approved the implementation of promotion arrears for teachers and staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB).

The move that also ended years of career stagnation that brought workers’ morale to an all-time low. Public basic school teachers in Kwara State were last promoted in 2017.

The state SUBEB boss said, “Conduct of years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion examination and oral interview has been expressly approved by His Excellency to hold between the 2nd and 5th August, 2021.

“The beauty of this is that these promotion exercises (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020), going by the good understanding we have with the government, will come with cash backing.

“Outstanding salary arrears of staff are also not left out as the process is at its peak,”

In his reaction to this development, a labour maverick and Director General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS)Comrade Issa Aremu urged other states to emulate how Governor AbdulRazaq came into amicable resolution with the Labour movement in such a way that it drew applause from the stakeholders.

He said, “It is highly commendable for organised labour and the Kwara state government to amicably resolve the issue of the new minimum wage.

“I think the Kwara example should be recommended to other states that are yet to conclude the negotiation and implementation of the new minimum wage as well as the consequential adjustments attached.

“It also shows that if there is the will among the stakeholders, there will also be a way for amicable resolution on issues dealing with wages and salaries of the workers.

Also Chairman of the state Council of Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) Alh Issa Ore at separate interview also applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over implementation of minimum wage as reflected in the civil servants who received payment alert in January, describing it as first of its kind in the state.

Alh Ore in an interview with Vanguard said the payment cuts across the local governments workers ,as agreed in the agreement the Labour leaders signed with the government.

He said ,”Everyone is happy because of this implementation of 30,000 minimum wage by the governor. Its first of its kind in this state and we give glory to almighty God for it. This is something that also cut across the local governments in the state. The governor has really done well.”

The Labour Chairman however expressed reservation that the current economic hardship in the country had eaten deep into what would have been a complete joy for everyone.

“Looking at the time it was signed into law and when we are now enjoying the minimum wage, you can agree with me that the economic hardship had taken away part of the benefits. “He said.

Issa Ore however expressed consolation that in few years time, the Labour movement will propose another minimum wage.

He said, “Every five years we review minimum wage,so in few years time the Labour movement is duty bound to propose another minimum wage.”

Public service workers were similarly jubilant as the state government fully implemented the minimum wage for all categories of its labour force, bolstering their purchasing power and rejuvenating the local economy.

Acknowledging the gesture of the government, the Secretary of the Joint Negotiating Council also said in a statement that the development is commendable and that the Governor deserves a pat on the back.

“The Kwara State Organised Labour under the auspices of TUC, NLC and the JNC wishes to use this medium to thank the Kwara State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq our amiable, ebullient and dedicated Governor, for this noble achievement in this period of our economic and financial exigencies affecting all section of human endeavors.

“On this note comrades, it is imperative to appreciate the Kwara State workers for your perseverance, loyalty, support and prayers through these years, we say thank you.

“To all the the government representatives that had one way or the other participated at the negotiation processes, the labour leaders and the elders forum, we appreciate you all.”said Secretary of the JNC Comrade Tunde Meshach Joseph said in the statement.

Among many video footages of jubilant civil servants that have gone viral in the state, a school principal at Okelele Senior Secondary School Mr Albarika Akanbi said the gesture of the Governor was a first in the state and should be commended by all.

He directed his students to clap for the Governor as a result of his gesture to the civil servants in the state.

“I want you to clap for the Kwara State Governor, he has done very well for the civil servants in Kwara State. We need to appreciate him. It has never been good like this in Kwara State when a governor will promise and will fulfill it in a better way,” he said.

“When you get home tell your parents that I said they should clap for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. We don’t know what he wants to become but we pray God will grant his heart desires. We are not in a political rally but when somebody does something very good we need to appreciate it.”

He also commended the Governor for the various school renewal projects under his administration, saying it was unprecedented.