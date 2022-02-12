Dibi Mai

Portharcourt based upcoming singer Daniella Kandi Aaliyah, known as Dibi Mai has said that Music gives her peace of mind irrespective of her situation.

Dibi Mai disclosed this while speaking on her upcoming single “hustlers anthem” in an interview with journalists.

According to Dibi Mai, a song with Nigerian singer Davido will help her career.

She noted that, as an upcoming artist, people don’t want to take her seriously because she is yet to gain fame.

“My love for music made me want to become a musician.

“I started writing songs when I was. 8 years old.

“My favorite part about being a musician is that I get to do what I love but my least favorite part about being a musician is that as an upcoming artist most times you’re not taken seriously by anyone and your seniors in the industry might just keep on underrating you just because you haven’t gained that fame that they have

“I would like to be in a position whereby I can assist upcoming artists and media personalities fulfill their dreams,I would also love to see myself earning international nominations and awards.

“Apart from music, I would also like to be an actress. I believe that my greatest strength is the support my mum gives me and the amount of work ethic she has made me adapt to

“Music is everyone’s friend in their mental or emotional time of need in the sense that, it can brighten up your mood when you’re sad and humans are able to relate to music”

“The thing I like most about playing music is that it gives me peace of mind, it makes me happy

“What inspired me to start making music was the fact that I have always loved to listen to music and I started writing songs when I was 8 years old so I just felt it was my calling.”

“ Davido is my favorite singer. I have been listening to Davido since I was a kid and not only do I love his music but I also love his humble and cheerful personality.

“My number one inspiration is Davido I look at him as an iconic and humble musician. I would like to have collaborated with him one day.

“My other inspiration is Cardi b because looking at her story and how far she has come after just a few years, it makes me believe that I can achieve anything I want to achieve with a lot of hard work and consistency,” she said.