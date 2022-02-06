.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has lauded the old students of Akoko Anglican Grammar School (AKOGRAMS) in Arigidi-Akoko, in Akoko North West council area of State for the developmental projects executed by them in the school.

The old students of the school celebrated their diamond jubilee over the weekend.

Speaking at the ceremony which attracted important personalities including the interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola at the school premises, the governor commended them for the various facelift of some dilapidated classrooms.

Akeredolu noted that the 60th anniversary of the school has heralded a new dawn.

He advised others to give back to their alma matter just as the old students of Akoko Anglican Grammar School have complimented the government in the area of education development in the state.

The Governor said education has been on the front burner since the inception of his administration, stressing that no fewer than 600 schools have been renovated to enhance the standard of learning in the sunshine state.

He said, “this school has produced many great men, this ceremony is meant to mark a great milestone. We have renovated over 600 schools.

“I don’t believe in mega school, though I am not condemning it, at least the one in Owo is useful for the Polytechnic. I believe in the renovation of schools. We have touched over 600 schools in Ondo State”

“We are committed to tackling infrastructural deficit as we have done much, but funding is a big problem but we will continue to do our best.

The interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola in his remark hailed the governor for the rehabilitation of moribund structures at the citadel of learning, while he described the Gov. Akeredolu as a committed servant of the people.

Aregbesola expressed satisfaction with the level of quality education offered to students.

This, he said, would help churn out problem-solving persons who will identify and proffer solutions to bureaucratic bottlenecks.

He pointed out that aside from the state government’s timely intervention, the removal of structural defects from other buildings in the school was solely done by the old students of the school.

The National President of the old students association, Mr Adewole Saba, appreciated the good gestures of the Minister of Interior, who he said, had single-handedly renovated most of the school buildings.

Saba said that “One of us rose to become a minister in the country and some rose to become permanent secretaries in the federal and state governments. I thank God for all these achievements.

The Chairperson of the planning committee, Mrs Mojisola Ajayi lamented that there are no science teachers in the school.

Ajayi pleaded for the deployment of more teachers.

She appealed to other well-to-do alumni members to emulate the magnanimity of Aregbesola.

The chairperson thanked the governor for the renovation of the school hall and classrooms.

