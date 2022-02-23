By Prince Osuagwu

Google yesterday said Nigeria is a striking example of the symbiotic relationship between digital transformation and developer growth in Africa

The Search engine giant said the country’s developer ecosystem is thriving thanks to strong demand for developer talent, significant support from big tech, and startups raising the largest total amount of funding on the continent in 2021.

Google says African startups raised over $4 billion in 2021, 2.5 times more than in 2020, with fintech startups making up over half of this funding. The shift to remote work also created more employment opportunities across time zones and continents for African developers while lifting the pay for senior talent. As a result, international companies are now recruiting African developers at record rates.

It made the revelations during the launch of its Africa Developer Ecosystem Report 2021. The report revealed that Nigeria added 5000 new developers in 2021.

Managing Director, Google in Africa, Nitin Gajria says “despite a contracting economy, the pool of professional developers increased by 3.8 per cent to make up 0.4 per cent of the continent’s non-agricultural workforce. Salaries and compensation also rose, and more developers secured full-time jobs.

He said that as countries like Nigeria continue to transform, they will unlock more opportunities for developers who, in turn, grow the economy.

Quoting the Google report, Gajria said: “The demand for African developers reached a record high in 2021 against the backdrop of a global economic crisis and the impact of the pandemic. With increased by 22 per cent use of the internet among small and medium businesses (SMBs) on the continent, the need for web development services also increased alongside higher demand for remote development work 38 per cent of African developers work for at least one company based outside of the continent. This is evidenced by the magnitude of growth in Nigeria’s professional developer population which added an estimated 5,000 new professional developers to its pool in 2021″.

He added that while Africa’s tech innovation sector is making great strides, global tech companies, educators and governments can do more to ensure that the industry becomes a strategic economic pillar.

He said Google, was intent on further igniting training and support for this community by bridging the existing developer skills gap and concentrating efforts in upskilling female developers who face pointed challenges.

“Following a series of initiatives, including developer advocacy, startup acceleration, training programmes, and global technical mentorship that the company has implemented over the last 10 years, Google aims to train 100,000 developers across the continent by 2022. To date, the African continent is home to more than 150 active Google Developer Groups and 100 Developer Student Clubs in Africa. Combined, these groups reach over 200,000 community members in 40 of the 48 countries in the Sub-Saharan African region” Gajria said.

Africa Developer Ecosystem Report 2021″ is the second in a series of studies on the state of the continent’s Internet economy. The first, published in conjunction with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), found that Africa’s Internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, contributing nearly $180 billion to Africa’s economy. The projected potential contribution could reach $712 billion by 2050.

Gajria said in order to reach this potential, Google will have to provide better access to high-quality, world-class skilling on mobile technologies platforms coupled with increasing connectivity in Africa, focusing mainly on infrastructure, devices, tools and product localisation.