Tinubu (L), Ooni of Ife (C) and Oyetola (R) PHOTO: Tinubu Support Group | Facebook

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran at their respective palaces on Thursday described Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a special breed, whose speciality in identifying and nurturing talents is unrivalled.

Ooni while praying for the success of Tinubu’s ambition invoked the spirits of his forefathers to lead the battle and guarantee the success of the project.

The presidential hopeful under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tinubu, disclosed that if given the support to become President in 2023, he will move Nigeria from a country of potential to a prosperous one.

Speaking during his visit to the palace of Ooni of Ife and Owa Obokun of Ijesaland in Osun State, he said Nigeria is endowed with both human and natural resources, saying the country only needs the right person to harness its potentials for greatness.

ALSO READ: I’ll soon be an ex-President— Buhari declares

While stressing the need for tolerance among the different religion and political leanings across the country for prosperity, he emphasised the need for youths to develop strong character, perseverance, ability to contribute to socio-economic development of the country.

Tinubu said, “Nigeria has a great resource base, both human and material, but we need to harness it to become valuable and move the country to prosperity, Our nation is endowed and I promise, if you push me forward, I will move it from potential to prosperity.

“The former Lagos State Governor said youth have right to political leadership too, but will have to work for it by developing strong character and leadership trait.

“We are not saying it is not the turn of youths. You will be president, but you have to work for it. You have to demonstrate the quality, character and intelligent to govern people, manage people”.

Vanguard News Nigeria