Bola Ahmad Tinubu (L) and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (R)

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Monday declared that they were together and supporting the candidature of the All Progressive Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu to become the next president.

This was as he said it is time for Northern Nigeria to reciprocate and payback by supporting the candidature of the national leader, Tinubu to make his Presidential dream become a reality.

Ganduje stated this at the inauguration of an office for Northern Youth Professionals for Tinubu, (an organisation that Supports Tinubu’s presidential ambition) held along Hadeja Road in Kano on Monday.

The Governor represented at the occasion by the Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency, Dr Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, told the organizers that they were in the struggle together and so it is ready to support the group with all it takes to achieve the presidential ambition.

According to him, “I am standing here based on the directive of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to represent him here and to thank the organizers of the event.

“And also to tell you that the Governor is part and parcel of this struggle to support this organization with all it takes.

“The Northern Nigeria has no option than to support the Yoruba race first and who in the whole of Yoruba race? Bola Tinubu. Because when I ask you to give me one person who support the Northern candidature of Muhammadu Buhari, there is nobody else you can mention other than Tinubu. It is time for us to show whether we are truly son of our parents or not. This is the time.

“Definitely, we are together with Tinubu. We pray for good health, prosperity and for the success of this journey,” Ganduje said.

In his remark, the NYTP Coordinator, Abdillahi Tanko Yakasai, said the reason why they are in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition was because of his love for the development of Nigeria.

