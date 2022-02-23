Kwankwaso

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi of Kaduna State; ex-Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung; Alhaji Buba Galadima and other eminent Nigerians, yesterday, formed a third force in a bid to wrestle power from All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 general elections.

The group, which converged under the aegis of The National Movement, TNM, said the movement would help rally Nigerians to forge a common front to save the country from collapse.

TNM comes barely a year to the 2023 general elections with the two dominant political parties, All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, set to face a difficult test.

Prominent Nigerians at the event included elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai; Air Vice Marshall Ifeanaju (retd); Buba Galadima; Solomon Edoda; Prince Nweze Onu; Falasade Aliyu; Prof. Rufai Alkali, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi; Senator Grace Bent; Senator Umale Shittu; Ibrahim Ringim; Ali Gwaska; Paul Okala; Rufai Hanga, and Solomon Dalung.

In his remarks, Kwankwaso said: “We all left our comfort zones to grace this occasion. It is a special day in the life of our nation; a special day to redeem the nation.

“For too long, Nigerians have been waiting for this day. For too long, friends of Nigerians abroad have been waiting for this day and the time is today and now.

“Today, all Nigerians cutting across all social, religious and regions have gathered. It is our collective resolve to rescue our nation from this difficult situation.”

He noted that they met during the coronavirus lockdown and resolved that something must be done to rescue Nigeria.

He said: “We resolved that there must be a Nigeria first before politics. While some of us will want to contest, we must work together to rescue the country.

“The national movement has members in every local government areas and outside the country.

‘’Determined as the group is in the task of rescuing Nigeria, it must first apply to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for registration as a political party, ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

