2027: The odds favour Obi, Kwankwaso as NDC zones presidency to South, VP to North

•Restricts presidential ticket to single four-year term

By Henry Umoru

Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for a single four-year term and the vice presidential slot to the North.

Southern part of the country is made up of the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones.

This development has cleared the way for a former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi and other southern aspirants to purchase the presidential nomination form of NDC.

The resolution of the party was made at its maiden National Convention held at Los Angeles Event Centre, Abuja.

This was sequel to a motion moved by the member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the National Assembly, Victor Ogene.

It was also resolved that after a four-year single term, the presidential ticket would be automatically zoned to the North.

In moving the motion, Ogene explained that the zoning arrangement reflected the party’s commitment to justice, inclusiveness and national stability.

He said: “In recognition of our country’s diversity and the need for balance, the party has resolved that the presidency shall rotate to the South in 2027 for a single term and subsequently return to the North in 2031.

The decision was more than a political arrangement. It is a moral statement on national cohesion, intended to reduce tensions surrounding the nation’s long-running power rotation debate.’’

Ticket

Delegates at the convention unanimously endorsed the proposal that the NDC presidential ticket should remain in the South for only one term of four years beginning from 2027, after which it would automatically return to the North in 2031.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the zoning arrangement was designed to promote equity, national balance and political inclusion, while also giving both regions a clear sense of participation in the party’s long-term power-sharing formula.

In his remarks, Obi said the movement is determined to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity and what he described as leadership failure.

His words: “We are not changing political platforms for transactional reasons. We are making a principled decision to find a platform that gives us the opportunity to build a new Nigeria that is possible.”

Obi, who warned against what he described as attempts to weaken opposition politics in the country, said Nigeria must not slide into a one-party state.

He said: “Today, in Nigeria, beneficiaries of democracy are becoming agents of the destruction of democracy.

“We must insist that Nigeria cannot become a one-party state. Nigeria must remain a democracy, and we are determined that in 2027 there will be free, fair and credible elections.

“Nigeria is not a poor country. It is a country rooted in poverty by poor leadership and governance. NDC would pursue policies aimed at transforming Nigeria from a consumption-based economy to a production-driven economy while restoring national security and public trust in governance.

“We want a Nigeria where citizens are safe, whether in Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Benue, Rivers or anywhere else in the country,” Obi added.

Kwankwaso

Also speaking, the 2023 presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who supported the zoning arrangement, described it as a courageous step towards national healing and inclusion.

He added that Nigeria urgently needs visionary alliances capable of repositioning the country for growth and stability.

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement said: “I support the decision to zone the presidential ticket of the NDC to the South in the interest of fairness, equity and national inclusion. This presents a true opportunity for national healing and genuine nation-building.”

Kwankwaso noted that Nigeria is passing through one of its most difficult periods due to poor governance, insecurity and economic decline.

“There has been a sharp decline in the quality of governance. Insecurity has created widows and orphans across the country. Millions have been displaced from their homes while investments are fleeing,’’ he added.

Kwankwaso is generally seen as Obi’s likely running mate.

On his part, the National Leader of NDC and former Bayelsa State governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, said the ruling party is intimidating opposition parties and shrinking democratic space. He vowed that the party cannot be threatened or intimidated.

Dickson said: “The Nigerian opposition landscape is heavily compromised, intimidated and constricted. This party had endured years of legal and administrative hurdles before eventually securing registration from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) earlier this year. The Independent National Electoral Commission complied and issued us a certificate of registration in February this year.

“Contrary to propaganda, there is no appeal in any court against that decision, and INEC has duly registered our party. In national interest and in line with the principles upon which the NDC was established, we have taken a historic resolution on zoning.”

Earlier in his welcome address, National Chairman of the party, Senator Moses Cleopas, described the convention as a defining moment for NDC and a symbol of resilience.

“Nigeria stands today at a critical crossroads. In our nation, millions face economic hardship, unemployment, insecurity and institutional distrust. The NDC is preparing itself to offer credible leadership and responsible governance.

“We are not assembling a crowd for elections, we are building a movement for governance.”

The convention came to a close with delegates reaffirming the party’s commitment to democratic competition, national unity and the rebuilding of public confidence in governance.