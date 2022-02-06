….Says Nigeria needs younger, vibrant leaders

….Says younger generation more exposed internationally in ICT

….As Mega Party Movement presidential hopeful storms Minna

By Chris Ochayi

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has pledged to support the ambition of Barrister Adewole Adebayo, the presidential aspirant under the platform of Mega Party Movement for the 2023 general elections.

General Abubakar, who spoke when the presidential hopeful led his team of supporters on a visit in Minna, the Niger State capital on Saturday, said Nigeria was on right part with someone in the caliber of Chief Adebayo joining the presidential race.

He emphasized that Nigeria with a population of over 200 million certainly is a great country and the leadership will go a long way to make it a greater place for humanity.

According to him, “Thank you Adebayo for finding me fit and of course informing me of your ambition. Indeed Nigeria needs the younger generation to take over from us the older generation.

“I am so happy that young people are showing interest in taking over the leadership of the nation. Like you rightly said the world is going digital and I believe the younger generations are more exposed internationally in ICT more than the older generation.

“I am happy that you are thinking of moving the country forward and I believe with your ideologies and your youthful and vibrant ambition I think Nigeria is on the right part and wish Nigeria will be great.

“Nigeria with a population of over 200 million certainly is a great country and the leadership will go a long way to make it a greater place. Thank you for visiting me and of course telling of your ambition.

“You can count on our support always trying to do the right thing.

