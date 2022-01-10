Ogbonnaya Onu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has explained that the essence of establishing the Nigeria Science, Technology and Innovation Television (ScienceTV) by his ministry is to get Nigerians to appreciate the relevance and importance of STI to nation building.

The Minister explained disclosed this during the inauguration of Inter-Ministerial Committee for Nigeria Science, Technology and Innovation Television ([email protected]) on Monday, in Abuja.

READ ALSO:2023:APC leaders endorse Ondo Information Commissioner for Reps

The minister, also stated that the Science TV can get Nigerians to advocate more for effective utilization of STI in making our country attain the level of greatness that we all desire.

He added that Science, Technology and Innovation remain the main driving force of growth and development in the nation.

According to the minister, the television program will also cover every aspect of national life, which includes: Engineering, Health and Medicine, Natural Science, Environment and Wildlife, Science and Society, Agriculture and Children Curiosity among others.

Dr. Onu also said that the Television Programme will also focus on Nigeria’s contribution to STI by publishing latest outputs and products from all research institutions and latest STI developments from all over the world.

The Television programme, he said will also showcase how our ancestors embrace science, technology and innovation in their daily activities by using locally available materials for their food, nutrition, drugs and medicine, building of houses.

In addition, Dr. Onu underscored the importance of knowing the past which will help our youths to be more creative, inventive and innovative and also help prepare their future to be bright and promising.

He urged the Committee to work conscientiously to achieve all the set objectives.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan, and chairman of the committee gave the composition of members to include: Federal Ministry of Education, Environment, Communication and Digital Technology The terms of reference of the committee include: To create framework for content development and production; develop the functions/ mandates of Science [email protected]; to develop different concept notes and business plan for the science television; define the objectives of the [email protected] and propose the special vehicle for the [email protected]