By Evelyn Usman

All is set for the turbaning ceremony of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the Dan Amanar Daura, come February 5, 2022, at the palace of the Emir of Daura in Katsina state.

Dan Amanar, in Hausa dialect, is used in reference to someone that is trustworthy, of noble character and carriage, a confidant and one whose words can be relied upon.

The conferment of the title on the Minister who hails from Ikwerre , Rivers State according to feelers, might not be unconnected with his affiliation with the north, especially in the area of infrastructural development he attracted to Daura, the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari.

More importantly, is the railway project that connects the north. At the moment, Portuguese construction company Mota-Engil is working on the $1.8bn railway track that will link Nigeria and Niger in West Africa.

Also, citing the Federal University of Transpiration in Daura and additional Primary and Secondary schools projects, reportedly prompted the conferment of the title on the minister.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the project which was performed by President Muhammadu on December 2, 2019, the Minister for Transportation informed that the N18billion ( US$50million) university was obtained free of charge by the Chinese government as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The university which will offer courses and award degrees in Railway Engineering and other transport professions is expected to among other benefits, generate employment to the indigenes of Katsina state and Nigerians across other geo-political zones, provide access to quality education, improve health care and economic activities, as well as fast-track technology transfer and Nigerian content in contracts, science, engineering and technology.

Born over six decades ago, Rotimi Amaechi’s stint in politics began during the transition to the Third Nigerian Republic, as Secretary of the National Republican Convention in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. Since then, there’s been no turning back.

He has served in different capacities in the legislative and executive arms of government both at the state and federal levels.



A galaxy of dignitaries which will include: legislators, ministers, state governors, diplomats and captains of industries are expected to grace the turbaning ceremony at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouq Umar.

