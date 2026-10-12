IPOB rejects report on resumption of sit-at-home

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected an alleged police intelligence report claiming that the group and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) planned to resume enforcement of Monday sit-at-home orders in the South-East.

The group, in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it had no plan to enforce a sit-at-home order from October 12, 2026.

The statement was a response to an alleged police intelligence report dated October 9, 2026, which reportedly raised concerns about a possible resumption of sit-at-home enforcement in the region.

IPOB said it did not issue any directive to its members or the ESN to enforce the order, maintaining that its position on the matter remained unchanged.

“There is no voice note. There is no order from IPOB or ESN to resume any sit-at-home. There is no plan by this movement to enforce anything on the people of the South-East or Imo State,” the statement said.

The group also called on the Nigeria Police Force to provide verifiable evidence for the allegations contained in the reported intelligence document, including the basis for linking the alleged message to IPOB or ESN.

IPOB said its activities were focused on its stated objective of Biafran self-determination through peaceful means.

The group further reiterated its position on the forthcoming elections, saying it intended to boycott them.

IPOB also called on the Federal Government to give greater attention to the economic challenges facing Nigerians, including hunger and unemployment.

It urged the authorities to prioritise measures that would ease hardship and address the concerns of citizens.

The statement did not include a response from the police on the reported intelligence document or the allegations attributed to it.