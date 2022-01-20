…Deny role in removal of Fuel Subsidy

By Henry Umoru

THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Thursday resolved to engage the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC on the proposed removal of fuel subsidy.

According to the Governors, the meeting with the NLC on the issue has become imperative because as stakeholders, they must be involved in order to arrive at a conclusion of ensuring that Nigerians at the end of the day would not be at the receiving end.

The Governors have also denied playing any role in the planned removal of subsidy, even as they said that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC is now a private company and cannot be dictated to on how to carry out its activities.

Addressing Journalists in the early hours of today after the meeting of the governors, Chairman of NGF and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi said “The forum also discussed the issue around petroleum subsidy and concluded to engage the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress on how best to address this issue without causing any disaffection but with a view to salvaging the Nigerian economy for the Nigerian people at the end of the day.

“So we shall be engaging the Nigerian labor Congress, as sub national leaders and with a view to ensuring that the outcome of our engagement will also be fed into the national discourse.”

