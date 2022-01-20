By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Thursday said the country needs a capable leader that will address the problems facing the nation.

Atiku stated this in Abuja at the 19th edition of the Daily Trust dialogue which featured the theme, “2023: The Politics, Economy and Insecurity.”

“What is important now is to identify a competent leader that can get us out of these crises.

“We have the capacity to pull this country out of her present predicament. We must do the needful and most importantly, I believe a leadership that will prioritize education is desirable,” Atiku said.