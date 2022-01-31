BY Victoria Ojeme

Polish Government has expressed interest in areas of cooperation with Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission ( NIPC), that will interest polish investors in Nigeria.

Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska has expressed made this known when Ag Executive Secretary/CEO, NIPC Mr Emeka Offor paid her a courtesy visit at the Polish Embassy in Abuja.

The Ambassador described Nigeria as a thriving investment destination, however, she noted that there was a negative perception of Nigeria by foreign media and a minor presence of Polish investors in Nigeria. She further noted that another challenge Polish investors faced was in identifying credible companies to collaborate with, in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a favourable place in general for business and other forms of activities, but Polish investors simply do not know how and where to start,” she said.

In response, Mr Emeka Offor assured Ambassador Tarnawska of NIPC’s support in building awareness and improving investment relations between Poland and Nigeria.

According to him,, “What we always suggest is that prospective investors talk to NIPC first so that we can handhold them – take them through the process.”

“If there are needs to take them to attend certain meetings – with regulators, other government agencies or State Governors, we will willingly handhold them and ensure that they are in safe hands,” he said.

Mr Offor further stated that in line with Nigeria’s e-government initiative, NIPC launched an e-OSIC platform – https://swip.nipc.gov.ng/ which grants access to NIPC’s one stop shop remotely, to further ease doing business in Nigeria.

Recall that in 2017, NIPC took a lead role in pitching Nigeria’s investment prospects at the Polish-Nigeria Trade and Investment Forum in Poznan and at the Polish National Assembly.