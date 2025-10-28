EU, FG to convene Nigeria–EU Health Investment Forum

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, in partnership with the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), is set to host a high-level Health Investment Forum on October 30, 2025, in Abuja.

Themed “Made in Nigeria. Made for Health,” the event will hold at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, bringing together senior government officials, industry leaders, development partners, and investors to discuss strategies for strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare manufacturing ecosystem, regulatory frameworks, and investment climate.

According to the organisers, the forum aims to accelerate Nigeria’s health sector industrialisation while deepening strategic dialogue and sustainable collaboration between Nigeria and the European Union.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, described the initiative as a pivotal step toward advancing health sovereignty and self-sufficiency.

“This forum brings together government, industry, research, and investors to turn ambition into action. Through the Global Gateway, the EU and Team Europe are investing in people, systems, and innovation to ensure that health products are made, distributed, and accessed more effectively across Nigeria and the ECOWAS region,” Mignot said.

He added that the event would pave the way for new partnerships and sustainable investments aligned with Nigeria’s healthcare reform agenda.

“Our goal is to help build a stronger and more resilient health ecosystem across West Africa by supporting local producers and innovators,” he added.

The Director-General of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, said the forum offers a unique opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s growing capacity to lead Africa’s health manufacturing renaissance.

“This event will connect policy, innovation, and investment while highlighting NIPRD’s role in advancing evidence-based research to drive local pharmaceutical production,” Adigwe said.

He noted that the partnerships emerging from the forum would help translate Nigeria’s research outputs into tangible industrial solutions, fostering equitable access to high-quality, affordable medicines.

“We are working to make ‘Made in Nigeria, Made for Health’ a reality that delivers sustainable impact across Nigeria and Africa,” he stated.

Also speaking, Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, National Coordinator of PVAC, said the forum marks a turning point in Nigeria’s healthcare transformation.

“Through this partnership with the EU and NIPRD, we are creating an enabling environment for large-scale private investment, expanding local manufacturing, and unlocking the economic potential of the healthcare sector,” Mukhtar said.

He stressed that the initiative seeks to make the healthcare value chain a driver of growth, innovation, and job creation, while ensuring Nigerians have access to essential health products.

During the event, key partners are expected to sign contracts under the Team Europe Initiative on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines, and Health Technologies (MAV+) in Africa, as well as a regional agreement to be implemented by the West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO) under the Team Europe Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Flagship.

These agreements will focus on harmonising SRHR policies, expanding access to reproductive and maternal health products, and strengthening accountability systems across West Africa.

In addition, PVAC, Bayer AG, and Chromedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will formalise a partnership to position Nigeria as a hub for pharmaceutical innovation, manufacturing, and health sovereignty on the African continent.

The forum will feature a policy showcase, deal-signing sessions, and innovation-focused discussions on sustainability, resilience, and equity in healthcare—signaling a new era of collaborative investment in Nigeria’s health system.