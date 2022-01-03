Union Bank of Nigeria

By Peter Egwuatu

For the second consecutive year, Union Bank Nigeria Plc, through its education platform, Edu360, has partnered with foremost gaming company Kucheza, to organise another edition of the MoboGame Jam as part of its efforts to address social issues and bridge the digital skills gap within the educational system.

Also supported by UK-based Digital Schoolhouse, MoboGame Jam is an annual game-making competition which sees young innovators between the ages of 8-18 from Nigeria and the UK going head-to-head to create games that solve pressing social issues.

READ ALSO:Udom re-dedicates Akwa Ibom, banks on God’s mercies in 2020

The goal of the challenge is to promote gaming as a tool to harness the power of creativity and imagination of young people, while bridging the digital skills gap within our educational system.

Last year’s edition, tagged ‘Future on Tap’, received over 1,000 submissions of game prototypes that explored how to achieve a future where everyone has access to clean water.

As a response to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action, this year’s challenge, with the theme, Carbon Neutrality and Clean Air, will invite participants to imagine a world where we can have a reduced carbon footprint. Individuals and teams who meet the age requirement are invited to submit their entries – a game or game concept – in line with the set brief, combining creativity, compassion, and computational thinking to solve the global problem of carbon emissions.

Speaking on the Mobo Game Jam partnership, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer at Union Bank, said – “We are proud to partner with Kucheza Gaming on the Mobo Game Jam competition for the second year running.

prepared to compete and excel in a technology-enabled world.”

Interested participants are invited to submit their game prototypes in video format either physically or virtually. Deadline for submission is February 25, 2022.