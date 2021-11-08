Kucheza Gaming in partnership with Ukie’s Digital Schoolhouse and Union Bank’s Edu360 launched the first edition of the “Mobo Game Jam” in 2020.

The Mobo Game Jam is a global game-making challenge where young innovators (8 – 18 years) from across the UK and Nigeria compete to create games that combine creativity, compassion, and computational thinking to solve a worldwide problem in 2020.

Designed to be accessible to all, the Mobo Game Jam encourages inclusivity, sustainability, and humanity in nurturing young innovators’ ideas.

After a successful first year, Kucheza Gaming is proud to announce its collaboration with HP Gaming Garage in line with its commitment to equip the next generation of Nigerians with skills required to compete in a digital future through game design and esports in education.

‘HP Gaming Garage’ is situated at Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai (RIT-Dubai) that promotes and encourages students from all over the world to gain the skills needed to enter the gaming and esports industry.

The initiative forms part of HP’s commitment to enable better learning outcomes for 100 million people by 2025.

In this purpose-built gaming lab, complete with the latest gaming PC hardware from HP, students can access a curated programme to build soft skills and expertise specific to the gaming industry.

The Gaming Garage also enables students to connect directly with game development and esports industry experts through workshops and internship placements.

The long-term vision is to equip students with the right skillset to kick-start their careers in the game development industry through digital micro-credentials – a skill based mini-qualification and a skills passport.

“Gaming can go beyond just recreational activity to include transcendental (and critical) concepts like sustainability, inclusion and humanity. It’s exciting to partner with fantastic African establishments like Kucheza Gaming, aiming to equip the coming generations with digitally relevant skills. Together, we aim to develop the gaming & esports industry in the region to make it more accessible for students to join,” Emmanuel Asika, Country Head of HP Nigeria.

“We are proud to team up with HP Gaming Garage to continue to refocus skills education for K12. We believe and advocate for video games and esports as viable drivers of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) in education in schools.

This collaboration accelerates access, quality and learning outcomes for Nigerian children and youth. I hope more schools are inspired to register their students for this year’s edition of the Mobo Game Jam that kicks off in December,” Bukola Akingbade, CEO of Kucheza Gaming said.

Participants will access free virtual masterclasses and mentorship from industry experts to help improve their digital skills.

