By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan-in-Council, on Monday, declared that tradition would be followed in naming the next Olubadan of Ibadan, regardless of their elevation to obaship.

The declaration came at the end of a two-hour long closed-door meeting.

Apprehension was mounting over the legality or otherwise of installing a new Olubandan.

The anxiety has roots in the controversial elevation of the Ibadan chiefs to Obas by the administration of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi. Read the full story of the impending legal fireworks HERE.

However, at the end of the Monday meeting, the council said: “The historical and traditional succession plan to the throne of Olubadan remains sancrosanct; the elevation conferred on all the members of the Olubadan-in-Council as Royal Majesties notwithstanding.”

Some Ibadan chiefs met at the home of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Lekan Balogun, who is expected to become the new Olubadan, following the demise of the occupier of the stool, Oba Adetunji.

But the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja and two other members of the council were absent at the meeting.

A statement noted that members of the council would meet and announce the next in line with tradition after the mourning of Oba Saliu Adetunji is over.

The statement read in part: “Following the demise of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, on Sunday, members of the Olubadan-in-Council on Monday condoled with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, the people of Ibadan land and family members of the late monarch.”

“Rising from a two-hour closed-door meeting held at the Alarere residence of Otun Olubadan and the would-be successor to the throne, Dr. Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan-in-Council described the deceased leader of the Council as an indefatigable ruler whose reign would be difficult to forget.

“While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed king, the council urged the bereaved family to remain joyous and happy for the legacies of good reign left behind by their patriarch.

“The council reiterated that the historical and traditional succession plan to the throne of Olubadan remains sacrosanct, the elevation conferred on all the members of the Olubadan-in-Council as Royal Majesties notwithstanding.”

“Members of the council were elevated to the Royal Majesties status by the previous administration in the state led by the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi and it became contentious and litigatious.

“Olubadan-in-Council said the elevation granted the members, who also serve as kingmakers had not in anyway altered the age-long and enviable traditional succession plan to the throne.”

