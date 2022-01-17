*Presentation: From left: Olayiwola Tijani, Sec.-Gen, Ahmadiyya College Agege Old Students Association (ACAOSA); Seni Jawando (Septuagenarian artist); Tunde Thompson; Prof. Akintonwa, President, ACAOSA; Alhaji Wasiu Allison; Retd. Major-Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju, former GOC, 3rd Armored Division of Nigerian Army & former Minister of Communication and Dr. Charles Akitoye, all of ACOASA during the presentation of artwork to Retd. Maj-Gen. Olanrewaju at Eko Club.

By Chris Onuoha

A renowned artist and member of Ahmadiyya College Agege Old Boys Association (ACAOSA)1965/66 set, Seni Jawando (MFR) made a presentation of one of his cherished art pieces to Retd Maj.-Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju, a former Communication Minister who is also a member of the set on behalf of the association.

The presentation was made recently at Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos when the association held their monthly meeting.

Olanrewaju who was also a former General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, appreciated the gift and commended SeniJawando as a tireless working artist. “When you look at his background too, he has done exhibitions in almost four continents. The quality of his artworks is quite impressive, excellent and it is something I would recommend for people to keep in their homes,” remarked Olanrewaju.

In his response, Jawando said: “I made this presentation of my art work to Maj-Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju who has been a great supporter of my creative works. He was at my exhibition held sometime last year at Eko Hotels, Lagos. I am presenting it to him to appreciate him and his good heart towards art.”

Jawando also said the old boys meet second Sunday of every month to discuss the welfare of their alma mater.

“Ahmadiyya College Agege Old Boys Association is a formidable group. Our set members are all retirees, but still active in the affairs of the school. That is why we meet every month to chart way forward for the welfare of the students and management of the school.”

Vanguard News Nigeria