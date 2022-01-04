30,000 Lagosians are set to benefit from the feeding and community outreach under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s BOS Christmas initiative. The program is an off-shoot of the digital #BOSChristmas celebration which originated from the comment section of the Governor’s official Instagram page.

Speaking during the flag-off event at Surulere, Lagos on Monday, 3 January 2022, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted the need for individual ownership of the collective development process. “I hope that this program inspires and encourages everyone, even in our own little way to make someone happy”, he said.

The program which launched on New Year’s day will impact individuals and households in the most vulnerable communities across the state. Locales of thirty communities within Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ibeju-Lekki, among a host of other local government and local council development areas will profit from the program.

The initiative builds upon the themes of sharing and selflessness present in the Governor’s yuletide message to the people of the state. Sanwo-Olu encouraged residents to show love and compassion to one another throughout the season, stating “We should seize the opportunity of the celebration to strengthen our love for one another by being kind and generous to the people around us”.

In the spirit of sustainable partnerships and community-centered development, local outreach partners and organisations with strong roots in the target communities have joined the laudable initiative. Speaking at the Ajegunle outreach about his organisation’s involvement, Isaac Success Omoyele, Founder of Dreams from the Slum Empowerment Initiative said, “Being a part of the BOS outreach is exciting because it gives us the opportunity to do more. Before now, we couldn’t reach out to the number of persons we have been able to within six communities in Ajegunle”.

In Surulere, Tobi Fletcher, Head Chef at Ofada Boy plans to extend the outreach to six communities including Shitta, Iponri, Alaka, Small London, Ojuelegba, and Lawanson, appreciating the opportunity and support provided by the Governor on the BOS Christmas initiative. Other community organisations which have collaborated to bring hunger relief to their communities include Feed the Kids Initiative and Lighted Pearl Africa Foundation.

The BOS Christmas and New Year outreach is scheduled to continue through the first ten days of the New Year, with the objective of reducing the burden on the most vulnerable households, while spreading the holiday cheer among residents of the state. Over 200 Lagosians have already received personal gifts from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as part of the BOS Christmas digital celebration.