…most likely to pass bill today

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill is taking the front burner in the House of Representatives at the plenary today.

Recall that the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, Tuesday, said the bill would be reintroduced Wednesday.

True to his words, the bill is listed in the Order Paper containing lists of items to be discussed at plenary.

Besides, the bill is also listed for consideration. Titled “Recommital of Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021”, the bill is standing in the name of the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Abubarkar Fulata.

“The House notes that the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill was passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to the President for assent but the assent was withheld

“Also notes that in withholding the assent, the President particularly referred to the amendment of section 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010 dealing with the mode of nomination of candidates by political parties

“Further notes that section 87(2) of the electoral act 2010 provides that the procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties elective positions shall be by direct and indirect primaries

“Recalls that the national assembly amended section 87 (2) of the electoral act 2010 as clause 84(2) of the electoral act (amendment) bill 2021 to read thus:

“The Procedure for nomination of candidates by political parties for various elective positions shall be by direct primaries”

“Cognizant of the need to allow political parties to choose the procedure for nomination of candidates for elective positions.

“The House resolves to commit section 84(2) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill, 2021 to the Committee of the Whole for reconsideration in accordance with Order 12, Rule 20 (1-3) of the Standing Order of the House”, the Order Paper stated.

Meanwhile, the House is currently in executive session.

Gbajabiamila announced the session after conferring with principal officers on what’s likely not unconnected to the issue.

Vanguard is on hand to report the details as events unfold.