By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A prison officer, identified as Kayode Adeniyi, attached to the Correctional Centre in Ondo town, Ondo state has reportedly committed suicide over his inability to pay house rent and meet other financial obligations.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased was attached to the Segede Correctional Centre in Ondo West council area of the state.

He reportedly shot himself in the head in his room and died instantly.

Sources said the deceased has complained severally that neighbours and other residents in the street where he resides always make jest of him for his inability to pay his house rent, electricity bill and meet his financial obligations.

A close friend of the deceased who spoke with Vanguard in confidence said that “Whenever we were discussing, he would be lamenting over some issues, which included house rent and electricity bills.

“We even advised him to relocate to another place if he could not stand it or calm down those he was owing that he would pay them later.

“We did not know he had another plan in mind. We did not know why he did that? Probably it was due to stress from personal issues or other things challenges.

“We even advised him to relocate to another place if he could not stand it or appeal to those he was owing.”

ALSO READ: Sylvester Oromoni: Aggrieved persons should visit Coroner Inquest, court — CP Lagos advises

Others also attributed the action to due to stress from personal issues or other challenges.

Police sources said the exhibit the deceased used to commit suicide was in police custody.

The source said investigation has commenced to ascertain the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, the corpse has been deposited at a mortuary.

Contacted, the state police command image maker, Fumilayo Odunlami, said the Nigeria Correctional Service should be contacted for comments on the incident.

In another development, a man identified as Oladipupo Ebenezer was killed by unknown gunmen at a drinking joint in Akure.

Source said that the deceased went to meet his friends where they were enjoying themselves at a beer parlour enjoying themselves before his untimely death.

It was learnt that immediately the suspect alighted from a motorcycle, he headed to where the victim was sitting and shot him at close range which resulted in his death instantly.

The killer later escaped with the motorcyclist that brought him to the scene.

Eyewitness account said the person that shot the victim was a cultist.

A family member who identified himself as Ebenezer said the death of their son was a shock.

Ebenezer called on the police and other security agencies to investigate and apprehend the culprit.

Vanguard News Nigeria