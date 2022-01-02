The Progressive Impact Organization for Community Development (PRIMORG) will in 2022 embark on a series of engagements with Nigerians, communities and members of the National and States Assembly in the monitoring and management of the Zonal Intervention Project (ZIP) popularly called Constituency Projects in north-central, Nigeria.

PRIMORG, in a new year message, made this known through its Executive Director, Okhiria Agbonsuremi.

Under the constituency project monitoring and evaluation activities, PRIMORG has selected key states in the north-central geo-political zone of the country and will be working with communities, legislators and anti-corruption agencies.

The activities are under the broad anti-corruption and good governance projects supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

The engagement becomes imperative having seen the ineffectual impact of the billions of naira allocated for constituency projects across Nigeria annually.

While partnering with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in amplifying reports of tracked constituency projects and recovered assets before now, PRIMORG believes that constituency projects need more monitoring, tracking and standardized verification, as well as increased citizens’ participation.

The need to beam the searchlight on constituency projects also became imperative as Dataphyte findings recently revealed that the 2021 Zonal Intervention Projects had heavy provisions for projects that have little or no sustainable impact on the communities. Also, the document reflected that the sponsored projects clearly lack inclusion in the choice of their beneficiaries.

PRIMORG praise the collaborative efforts of its partners and stakeholders of the organization, hence said the mobilization of citizens for their effective participation in governance and development remains its core objective in the new year.

More so, PRIMORG in a goodwill message sent to its partners for the new year urged them to brace up for more works and more collaborative efforts to achieve more impactful results in their work in 2022.

PRIMORG expressed gratitude to MacArthur Foundation for supporting this project.