By Evelyn Usman – Lagos

Leaders of the warring factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Messrs Azeez Lawal, popularly known as ‘Kunle Poly’ and Mustapha Sego, whose groups engaged in a violent clash that left four people dead and several others injured in Idumota, Lagos Island, were, invited and detained by the Police.

Commercial activities were paralyzed in Idumota, last week, following the renewed clash over argument on which group should collect tolls from commercial bus drivers and motorcyclists at Eyin Eyo unit.

Leaders of the warring factions were invited to the office of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, yesterday, from where they were arrested for allegedly fuelling the crisis and their inability to checkmate the excesses of their subordinates.

ALSO READ: RITUAL: Woman escapes son’s knife attack in Imo

The two were transferred to Zone 2, Onikan, Victoria Island, in Lagos, at about 5pm.

Information at Vanguard’s disposal revealed that more arrests would be made.

Vanguard also gathered that names of those who participated in the clash have been compiled.

Similarly, those armed with dangerous objects during the free-for-all fight, as captured by a video that went viral on social media, have reportedly been identified.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ade Ajisebutu, said 20 persons were arrested over the weekend.

Vanguard News Nigeria