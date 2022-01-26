Wife of Edo state governor, Mrs Besty Obaseki

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The family of Miss Musa Favour has appealed to the wife of Edo state governor, Mrs Besty Obaseki to honour her words and redeemed her please to enable their wards to continue her education.

The Edo governor’s wife had in 2019 pledged monetary rewards and scholarship benefit to Miss Musa Favour who emerged winner of the Women Annual Essay Writing Completion at the National Festival for Arts and Culture Essay Competition in 2019.

In a statement signed by the father, Mr Lawal Musa, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Wednesday, the family begged the governor’s wife to honour her words as they bank on it for their daughter to continue with her education.

The statement reads apart, “A passionate appeal made by the family of Mr L.L Musa to Her Excellency, Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Besty Obaseke to redeem her pledge made to our daughter, Miss Favour Musa during the November 2019 National Festival For Arts and Culture Essay Competition in which she emerged Winner of the women category of the annual essay writing competition (NAFEST).

“The competition took place in Benin City, Edo State, between October 16th and 26th 2019, and drew participants from 28 states of the federation. The theme of the competition “Our Royalty, Our Pride” was organized to celebrate Arts and Culture in order to foster unity among the various ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“According to the November 11th 2019 edition of Unilorin Bulletin, Miss Musa Favour who was then an SS3 Student of the Unilorin Secondary School, represented Kwara State at the competition and emerged as the first and overall best in the competition.

“She was then promised a cash prize of N500,000, by her Excellency, Wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs Besty Obaseki. The Governor’s wife also pledged a school bag, some books and education scholarship.

“At the moment, Miss Favour Musa is currently a year one Medical Student at the University of Ilorin but she is yet to see any ray of hope towards the fulfilment of the Governor’s wife pledge and promises.

“Two years and three months down the line, neither the Scholarship nor cash prize has been received and yet every effort made by recipient and her family has been abortive as several calls and correspondence are not returned nor replied to by Aids to the Governor’s wife; while the Award recipient and her family have not been unable to establish direct contact with her Excellency since 2019 November.

“As a result of these constraints, the family decided to use the media as a last resort to make a passionate appeal to the Governor’s wife to kindly look in the direction of Miss Favour Musa and deliver on her pledge and promises to her.

“This gesture when fulfilled by Mrs Besty Obaseki would go a long way in assisting Miss Favour Musa in her academic pursuit and also encourage other students to be at their best in future essay competitions and in other academic endeavours.”

