Mrs. Soludo’s life-changing projects have impacted families – Anambra Health Commissioner

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, has commended the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, for her life-changing initiatives which, he said, have positively impacted thousands of families across the state.

Obidike, who also coordinates Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo—the governor’s wife’s flagship health initiative—highlighted her achievements while briefing journalists at the Government House, Awka.

According to him, the First Lady has spearheaded several interventions since the present administration took office over three years ago. These include:

Appointment as Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITN) Ambassador by the Malaria Consortium, leading to the distribution of more than 3.8 million ITNs to households across the state, protecting mothers and children from malaria.

Establishment of Healthy Living clubs in over 800 primary and secondary schools, promoting nutrition, wellness, and healthy habits among young people through cooking programmes, quizzes, and competitions.

Provision of free cervical cancer screening and treatment for thousands of women.

Sponsorship of free corrective surgeries for children with cleft lips and palates.

Statewide vaccination campaigns against rotavirus, measles, and polio.

Distribution of more than 14,000 packets of Healthy Living pap to malnourished children at primary health centres, with recovery rates above 50%.

Introduction of anti-shock garments to reduce maternal deaths during childbirth.

Quoting the commissioner, “Her programmes are driven not by headlines, but by the heartbeat of a malnourished child, the silent cry of a young girl lacking sanitary products, the quiet dignity of an elderly woman receiving her first multivitamin, and the hope of youth learning vital skills.”

He noted that the governor’s wife’s interventions have benefited mothers, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and the wider society, earning her the prestigious First Lady Award of the Year in Nigeria for Healthcare and Child Nutrition.

Beyond healthcare, Mrs. Soludo has also:

Introduced the Anambra Skilled Women Training Programme, empowering women in male-dominated fields such as solar engineering, paint production, and Keke mechanics, with over 100 women already trained and more than 6,000 applications received.

Established pad banks in over 350 secondary schools, ensuring girls do not miss classes due to menstrual challenges.

Provided free multivitamin supplements to over 26,000 elderly citizens, alongside dignity kits distributed during flooding emergencies.

Enrolled more than 1,000 persons with disabilities into the state health insurance scheme.

Awarded lifetime scholarships to brilliant but indigent children.

Obidike described Mrs. Soludo as “a virtuous and compassionate woman dedicated to improving the lives of Ndi Anambra,” adding that her achievements embody “the transformative power of genuine humanitarian service.”