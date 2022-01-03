Napoli’s Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match between Granada FC and Napoli at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on February 18, 2021. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could return to action on January 16 when Napoli face Bologna in the Serie A.

The former Lille forward was ruled out of the upcoming African Cup Nations after Napoli confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Before testing positive for Covid-19, the 23-year-old was recovering from a nasty face injury which he sustained in Napoli’s Serie A clash against Inter Milan on November 21 2021.

He was initially ruled out for two to three months. Also, the Partenopei were against Osimhen’s invitation to the Nations Cup, stating his injury as a reason to hold him.

However, Napoli magazine, as per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, reports that Osimhen could return in January, although his minutes will be limited.

The Nigeria international will also have to wear a face mask to make sure his injury does not get aggravated.

