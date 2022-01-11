By Jimitota Onoyume

The sleepy town of Okpolo, Enhwe in Isoko South local government area, Delta state came alive last week as High Chief Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore celebrated his 56th birthday anniversary.

The philanthropist also used the period to mark the one year anniversary of the passage of his dear father , late Chief Pa Francis Omote Egukawhore.

The harvest of celebrations continued on Sunday as High Chief Wayles held a Thanksgiving service at the St Peters Anglican Church in the community to express gratitude to God almighty for His blessings and grace upon his household.

Roll call at the event include ,: High Chief Tunde Smooth, Chief Johnbull Ejovi, Chief Greg Edor, Olorogun Ovie Festus Agas – Chief of Staff Government House, Delta state, Hon. Lucky Youbougha , Senator James Manager, Senator Aguariavwodo Emmanuel, Senator Heinken Lokpobri, Speaker Delta state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Chief) Sheriff Oborevwori and Olorogun David Edevie.

Others are Hon. (Chief) Agbedi Yeitiemone Frederick, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo,

Hon. Chief Ferguson Onwo, Majority Leader DTHA,Chief Kenneth Oboku, Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana, Hon. Chief Asikia Ogieh, Hon.Jonathan Okhodiko, Hon. Johnson Erigo, Hon. Chief Dickson Egbebere, Hon. Evivie Ovuokpoye, Hon. Isaac Aguanah, Kokor Bazuaye

Sir. Surv. Elias Onome Ovesuor, Hon. Chief Michael Okan

Chief Idolor Kennedy and Chief Patrick Abe.

High Chief Wayles also called for unity in Isoko, saying development would thrive more in an atmosphere of peace.

One of those who joined him in the celebration Engr Daniel Omoyibo, the CEO of Dantinajo Gold Resort Hotel Ltd, donated the sum of 5million naira to support a skill acquisition project of the St Peters Anglican Church, adding he also gave out cash donations to 50 women in the church..

An elated High Chief Wayles on his part supported the project with ten million naira and also made donations to women and others