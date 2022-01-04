.

By Dennis Agbo

Help came the way of indigent primary, secondary and tertiary school students in Enugu state, as the immediate past speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eugene Odoh and his siblings established a foundation for the less privileged pupils and students, during the Yuletide.

Odoh, one of the Children of Late Ozor Samuel Odo-Ogwu of Nkporogwu, Ukehe in Igbo Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, launched Offiaduru Empowerment Foundation to sustain their father’s humanitarian contributions to the society 25 years after his death.

The foundation will support indigent students with tuition fees as well as provide an interest-free loan to less-privileged, talented and skilled young men and women.

Addressing the beneficiaries in a holy mass that marked the event at Amauwani primary school field Ukehe, Hon. Odoh donated learning materials and facilities, including newly built modern toilets to the Headmaster of the Primary School, said the initiative with his siblings, was to ensure that their father’s love for education did not die.

Odo, noted that the legacies of his late father, especially his love for the downtrodden, had continued to reverberate across the length and breadth of Nkporogwu-Ukehe community 25 years after his death.

“The mission of the Foundation is to assist the less privileged to support the indigent students in Primary, Secondary and Tertiary education and finally to provide an interest-free loan to the unprivileged, talented and skilled young men and women.

“The committee has the responsibilities of not only identifying the project but also identifying the beneficiaries of the project.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries, who we believe will be selected devoid of political affiliation, religious inclinations, devoid of even their age and educational status.

“It is purely based on merit for those who deserve this kind of gesture. We do not have a limit of where the beneficiaries are coming from”, Odo said.

According to the former Speaker, Ozor Odo-Ogwu, dedicated December 28th every year, to celebrate Christmas with the indigent members of his community as well as give scholarships to the poor to encourage learning and education among the people of Nkporogwu, Ukehe.

He added that to sustain their father’s humanitarian services, he and his siblings had vowed that 28th December every year would be used to do a memorial.

Also, the first daughter of late Ozor Odo-ogwu, Mrs Amaka Ugwu, said there was no better way to sustain the love of her father for the people than establishing a foundation to immortalise his legacy.

The Chairman of the Offiaduru Empowerment Foundation and Parish Priest, St. Christopher Parish Nkporogwu-Ukehe, Rev. Fr. Valentine Mba praised the Odo family for sustaining the humanitarian legacies of their father.

The Headmaster of the benefitting school, Mr Ephraim Ugwu commended the sacrifices of Chief Eugene Odo and his siblings to provide a sound and conducive learning environment for the children to study and prayed God to bless the family as they invest in the lives of the less privileged in the community.

Items presented includes the construction of a modern toilet facility for both male and female students, 120 school desk, 260 school uniform, a complete set of school band and 1000 exercise books for the pupils of the school.

The event was attended by former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; APC Chairman in Enugu State, Chief Ugo Agballa; Rtd General JOJ Okoloagu and numerous other APC stakeholders.

Vanguard News Nigeria